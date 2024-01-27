Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $24.68 Million Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,183 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Tenet Healthcare worth $24,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

THC traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.89. 705,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.20. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $49.76 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.14.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on THC. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.