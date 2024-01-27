Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $25.03 Million Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,482,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,169 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 5.53% of Castle Biosciences worth $25,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 40.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 247.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Castle Biosciences Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,883. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.66. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.94 million. On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $115,330.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,255.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $64,894.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,798.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $115,330.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,255.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,576. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading

