Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $25.28 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Murphy Oil worth $25,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.56. 2,557,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,302. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.22. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $48.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

