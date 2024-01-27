Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $25.40 Million Stock Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 1,564.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Weatherford International worth $25,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 205.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 93,829 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Weatherford International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Weatherford International by 2,131.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 27,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Weatherford International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Weatherford International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 194,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $1,534,853.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,726.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weatherford International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WFRD stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $99.14. The company had a trading volume of 497,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,956. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.26 and a 200-day moving average of $90.34. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $102.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

