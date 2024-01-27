Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $25.76 Million Stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,082 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,269 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.55% of First Merchants worth $25,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRME. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,893,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,157,000 after purchasing an additional 686,348 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth about $19,196,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,493,000 after buying an additional 426,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,411,000 after buying an additional 159,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 20.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 699,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after buying an additional 116,667 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Merchants stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.87. 271,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,140. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.25. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $161.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.60 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 22.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

Insider Activity at First Merchants

In related news, Director Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $370,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,149.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on First Merchants from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Merchants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

