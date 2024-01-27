Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $26.09 Million Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,292 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.28% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $26,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,812,000. Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 139.6% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,394 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 38,105 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.03. 729,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,142. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $155.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

