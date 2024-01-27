Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $26.74 Million Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Murphy USA worth $26,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 34.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 70.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.83.

Murphy USA stock traded down $5.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $357.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,285. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.70. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.65 and a twelve month high of $384.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $365.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.07.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 412,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,104,515.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,474 shares of company stock worth $14,477,727 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

