Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $26.76 Million Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,978 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 41,373 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of SM Energy worth $26,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 41.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in SM Energy by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in SM Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

Shares of NYSE:SM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,675. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $43.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.32 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 34.03%. On average, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

