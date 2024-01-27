Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $27.13 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of CF Industries worth $27,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,612,000 after purchasing an additional 276,333 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in CF Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 42,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.93.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $77.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,120. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $91.23.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

