Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $27.26 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 618,357 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of eBay worth $27,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of eBay by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $42.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,936,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788,560. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

