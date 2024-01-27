Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Middleby worth $25,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Middleby by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Middleby by 29.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middleby Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.33. 172,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $109.59 and a 12 month high of $162.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Middleby had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $980.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

Middleby Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Stories

