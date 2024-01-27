Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Lamar Advertising worth $27,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LAMR. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after purchasing an additional 923,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,703,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,731,000 after buying an additional 463,212 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,737,000 after buying an additional 364,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on LAMR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LAMR traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.37. 202,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.45. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $112.34.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 123.76%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

