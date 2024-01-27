Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47,810 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Exelixis worth $25,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 40,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 44.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Exelixis Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EXEL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,563. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.59. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 583,345 shares in the company, valued at $12,839,423.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the purchase, the director now owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.