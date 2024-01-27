Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 139,371 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 79.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,371 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $26,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.09.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE SWK traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $94.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,601. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -242.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

