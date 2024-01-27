Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,113 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of State Street worth $25,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in State Street by 51.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in State Street by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.11. 1,747,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.94 and its 200-day moving average is $70.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

