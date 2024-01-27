Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,978 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,978 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Berry Global Group worth $26,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 335.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

BERY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.79. 988,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,660. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $69.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,637.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,637.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $508,693.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at $178,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,383 shares of company stock worth $6,763,752 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

