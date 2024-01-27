Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,595,121 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595,121 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $27,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,555 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Dollar General by 124.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.4 %

DG traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $238.40.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. HSBC upgraded Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.84.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

