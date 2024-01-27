Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 357 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Insight Enterprises worth $24,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 360.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $107,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.79. 171,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.08 and a 52-week high of $194.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.74 and its 200-day moving average is $156.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. Analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

