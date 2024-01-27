Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 379 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Teradyne worth $26,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Teradyne by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Teradyne by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,034,000 after buying an additional 47,889 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 106,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

NASDAQ TER traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,095,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,545. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.57. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.74.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,885 shares of company stock worth $310,586. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

