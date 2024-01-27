Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,828 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Cardinal Health worth $27,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,897,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 173.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.31. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $108.85.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.23.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

