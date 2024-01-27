Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 45,508 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 976,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,508 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Old Republic International worth $26,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 14.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.8% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Old Republic International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,541,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,067. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

