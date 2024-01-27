Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,676 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,676 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $24,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 705.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,135,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,889 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 757.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,543,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,102.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 905,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,977,000 after acquiring an additional 829,982 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,059,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $635,044,000 after buying an additional 592,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 346,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at $20,469,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $5,868,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at $224,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,186 shares of company stock worth $12,764,321 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKX traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.88. 973,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,264. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $65.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

