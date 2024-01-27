Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 92,486 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,486 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $24,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 66,289.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,910,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,443,000 after buying an additional 4,902,800 shares during the period. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,058 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,962,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,212,000 after buying an additional 1,445,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $61,128,000.

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.84. The stock had a trading volume of 704,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,949. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.30.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

