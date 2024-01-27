Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,918 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,918 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $26,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABG traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.92. 140,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,868. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.82. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.40 and a 12-month high of $256.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.44 by ($0.32). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,804.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

