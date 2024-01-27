Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,394 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Bunge Global worth $25,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,071,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,893,737,000 after purchasing an additional 76,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bunge Global by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,912,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,231,000 after acquiring an additional 98,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bunge Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,543,000 after purchasing an additional 104,162 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 28.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,509,000 after acquiring an additional 659,471 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BG stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.30. 1,468,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,613. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.12 and its 200 day moving average is $105.80. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $87.86 and a 12-month high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

BG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

