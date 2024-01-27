Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,062,545 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 73,308 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Southwestern Energy worth $26,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 554.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 2,052.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.59.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SWN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,403,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,281,376. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

