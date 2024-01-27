Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 893,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Corning worth $27,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in Corning by 0.3% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 0.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Corning by 2.5% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE GLW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.86. 4,596,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,228,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.51. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

