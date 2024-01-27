Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 10,190 Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 923.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

JSMD traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 24,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,358. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $52.84 and a 12-month high of $67.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

