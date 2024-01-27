Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 12,068 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 76.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $206,000.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

BATS:SYLD traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $68.04. The stock had a trading volume of 117,852 shares. The firm has a market cap of $867.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.14.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.