Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 356 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of ASML by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 7.9% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in ASML by 38.4% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 30.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $867.75. 1,614,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,065. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $883.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $729.24 and its 200-day moving average is $673.03. The stock has a market cap of $342.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.60.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

