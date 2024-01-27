Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,434 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $311.36. The stock had a trading volume of 907,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,595. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.71. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $248.96 and a 12-month high of $317.82. The stock has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.