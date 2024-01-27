Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.32% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

XMHQ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.91. 204,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,264. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.21. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.69 and a fifty-two week high of $91.43. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.