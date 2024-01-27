Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,026 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.79% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,355,000 after acquiring an additional 354,121 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 321,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,907 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 272,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 166,090 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 168,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 46,893 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.30. 107,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,868. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.33. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $48.08.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

