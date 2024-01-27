Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 98,517.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,461,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,512,000 after buying an additional 13,447,605 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757,825 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,443,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after buying an additional 90,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 156,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.18. 105,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,403. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $81.89 and a 12 month high of $102.68.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.