Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,566 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $805,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $796,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSVM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.23. 139,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,319. The company has a market capitalization of $698.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.36. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $55.52.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

