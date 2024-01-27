Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.89 Million Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $42.00. 1,886,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,330. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.76. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $42.22.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

