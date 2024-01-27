Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.08% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $48,277.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,263.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $48,277.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,263.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $26,123.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $155,387 in the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,347. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $24.80.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.54%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

