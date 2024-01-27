Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 610,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,169 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.02. 340,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,914. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $73.25 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

