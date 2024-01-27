Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.12% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 22,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 464,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,342. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $41.54.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

