Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.42 Million Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,010,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after acquiring an additional 821,061 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 665.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 888,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,304,000 after acquiring an additional 772,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 99.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,006,000 after purchasing an additional 749,011 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.77. 1,233,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,081. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average of $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.81. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 57.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

WPM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile



Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

