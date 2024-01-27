Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.43 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,831.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,894. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

