Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.48 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $641.36. 770,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $600.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.15. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $384.05 and a 52-week high of $649.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.