Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at $67,376,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.68.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.31. 2,811,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,110. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.74 and a fifty-two week high of $307.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4,837.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

