Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Exelon by 2.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Exelon by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 520,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 75,280 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Exelon by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 70,269 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

Exelon Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.01. 6,182,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,964,387. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $43.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

