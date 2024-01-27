Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $219,378,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 69.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,710 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,475,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,309,000 after buying an additional 881,769 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,586,000 after acquiring an additional 356,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,446,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNV stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.19. 480,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.70 and a 200-day moving average of $127.91. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 38.42%.

FNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

