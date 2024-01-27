Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 2.5% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.86. 4,596,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,228,731. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.