Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 18,852 Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,852 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Franklin FTSE India ETF worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $770,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,544,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

FLIN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,021. The stock has a market cap of $367.71 million, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average is $32.52.

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

