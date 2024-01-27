Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 695 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Xcel Energy by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,620,000 after acquiring an additional 999,186 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.39. 4,038,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $71.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.10.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.80%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

