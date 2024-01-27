Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCRFree Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,019 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCR. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $394,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 680.3% during the third quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 293,086 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 96,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 42,945 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 91,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 22,904 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after buying an additional 100,468 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 518,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,981. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.01. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $19.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

