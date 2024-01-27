Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,019 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCR. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $394,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 680.3% during the third quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 293,086 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 96,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 42,945 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 91,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 22,904 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after buying an additional 100,468 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 518,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,981. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.01. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $19.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

