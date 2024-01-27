Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,383,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,506,819,000 after acquiring an additional 43,715 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,382,000 after purchasing an additional 192,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $20.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $630.75. 1,423,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,655. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $658.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.48 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on URI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $542.31.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

